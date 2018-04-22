'Most Haunted' team spooked by ghost in corridor

Paranormal reality show 'Most Haunted' claims to have captured the 'most ground-breaking footage we have ever recorded'.

The video, filmed at Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham in South Yorkshire, shows paranormal investigators getting spooked by what appears to be a ghostly figure walking ahead of where they are standing.

Yvette Fielding, Karl Beattie, and Stuart Torevell have been filming and producing the show for 15 years, but believe this is their best video ever.

The investigators stop in a hallway after Stuart says he can hear footsteps and strange noises.

He points to the opening at the end of the corridor as the camera is placed down.

"Walk up this corridor," he calls out.

At that moment a ghostly figure appears out of nowhere and walks down the stairs at the end of the corridor.

Both investigators give chase, but by the time they get down the stairs and into the next room, the 'ghost' is gone.

Host Yvette Fielding described the scenes as "the most ground-breaking footage we have ever recorded."

And many viewers agreed.

"If it is real it is one of the best evidence videos ever," on person commented.

However others didn't, as speculation surrounding the video increased and some viewers claiming it's just Stuart pretending to be the ghost.

"Looks like the ghost is wearing the same jacket, what a coincidence?," was one comment on YouTube.

"Sorry but they have faked stuff before and this is no different, it looks so set up ."

