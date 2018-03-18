News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Kids hilarious revenge on mum goes viral

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Sometimes when you're a mum you have to make decisions that aren't going to be popular with your kids.

But you wouldn't expect your children to take out revenge on you because of it.

So spare a thought for mum-of-four Michelle Giggler who got more than she bargained for when she took her children's phones off them before bed.

Michelle has revealed the inventive way her kids decided to get their own back on her. Source: Twitter/MGiggler

“I collect all cell phones and iPads from the kids at night and keep them in my room," she began on Twitter.



Then she went on to reveal how her kids decided to get their own back by setting multiple alarms on their phone in a hilarious plan of revenge.

“Last night those little ***holes all set alarms to go off at various times throughout the night," she went on, before crediting their 'ingenuity and team effort.'

While she was able to see the funny side, she wasn't going to let her kids — aged between eight and 13 — get away with their mischievous payback.

While Michelle saw the funny side, the kids were still grounded as a result of their prank. Source: Twitter/MGiggler

"They're all grounded," she finished, in the post that has now gone viral with over 32,000 shares.
Parents around the world have seen the funny side to the story, even commending the kids for their creativity.





The mummy blogger from Oregon has since taken to Twitter to comment on the popular post, joking she was "a little scared about how happy people are that I got owned by my kids."

It seems we can all totally relate.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

