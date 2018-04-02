The bizarre reason Candice Warner told her kids she was crying

It’s the cricket cheating scandal that’s made headlines around the world and seen her family torn apart, and now Candice Warner has revealed the desperate measures she’s taken to try and protect her two young daughters from the fallout.

As her cricketer husband David Warner continues to come under scrutiny for his part in the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport and the nation, former Ironwoman Candice has opened up about the impact on her family.

Candice, who has confessed she feels "like it's all my fault" has struggled to explain the whole situation to the couple’s daughters Ivy Mae, three, and two-year-old Indi Rae.

“Coming home I walked into the room and I was in tears and our daughters were so upset,” Candice told the Sunday Telegraph. ‘They were like "why you crying, Mummy?’”

“I had to make an excuse and I was like, ‘because you know I spoke to the Easter bunny and he's not coming’.”

“It's really hard to explain to kids and they don't understand.”

Candice was last week seen attending a press conference held by husband David, during which he broke down in tears as he apologised to his family for his part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

“I want to apologise to my family, especially my wife and daughters,” David told media. “Your love means more than anything to me.”

The cricketer’s apology comes following reports Candice has been left a “wreck” during her husband’s South Africa tour, following abuse from fans aimed at her husband over her infamous bathroom tryst with NRL star Sonny Bill Williams in 2007.

The family have since gone to ground, with their priority being their children.

"Candice is doing as well as can be expected given the situation," her representative Roxy Jacenko told Be on Friday.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram