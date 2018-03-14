Princess Anne recycles outfit 38 years after first wear

She was the surprise family member who took out the title of hardest working royal last year and now Princess Anne has revealed she’s also the thriftiest, showing off one of the most impressive outfit recycles we’ve ever seen.

Proving that good fashion buys never go out of style, Princess Anne stepped out for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy and cream coat nearly 40 years after she first wore it.

That’s right, for those of you giving yourself props because you’re still rocking a Zara coat from two seasons ago, the princess first wore this particular outfit in 1980 to attend Royal Ascot.

Princess Anne has happily worn the coat for various royal events, clocking up at least nine public outings with it on.

From additional Royal Ascot outings in 1985 and 1990, to the Duke of Edinburgh’s 90th birthday, and a 2015 royal garden party, the thrifty royal simply updates the look with different accessories.

Princess Anne isn’t the only royal to repeatedly ransack her wardrobe.

While Kate Middleton has come under fire in the past, with reports she spent a whopping $200,000 on new clothing last year, she’s been spotted re-wearing her pregnancy outfits.

As the clock ticks down to the April due date of her third child with Prince William, Kate has stepped out in dresses and coats she’s been seen wearing before.

Time will tell if the newest royal-to-be, Meghan Markle, follows in her family’s footsteps…

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram