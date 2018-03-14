News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

Princess Anne recycles outfit 38 years after first wear

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She was the surprise family member who took out the title of hardest working royal last year and now Princess Anne has revealed she’s also the thriftiest, showing off one of the most impressive outfit recycles we’ve ever seen.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
 

Proving that good fashion buys never go out of style, Princess Anne stepped out for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy and cream coat nearly 40 years after she first wore it.

That’s right, for those of you giving yourself props because you’re still rocking a Zara coat from two seasons ago, the princess first wore this particular outfit in 1980 to attend Royal Ascot.

Princess Anne Commonwealth

While the designer of Princess Anne's outfit isn't known, she's definitely gotten enough wear out of it, with its latest outing only yesterday. Photo: Getty

Princess Anne has happily worn the coat for various royal events, clocking up at least nine public outings with it on.

From additional Royal Ascot outings in 1985 and 1990, to the Duke of Edinburgh’s 90th birthday, and a 2015 royal garden party, the thrifty royal simply updates the look with different accessories.

Princess Anne recycles outfit

Princess Anne first stepped out in the coat in 1980. Photo: Getty

Royal Ascot Princess Anne

Five years later Princess Anne wore the same outfit to Royal Ascot again to step out with mum, Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty

Princess Anne isn’t the only royal to repeatedly ransack her wardrobe.

Princess Anne outfit

Princess Anne accessorised with a feathered hat at a 2015 garden party at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty

While Kate Middleton has come under fire in the past, with reports she spent a whopping $200,000 on new clothing last year, she’s been spotted re-wearing her pregnancy outfits.

Kate Middleton royal baby

Kate's been wearing dresses and coats she's worn while she was pregnant with George and Charlotte. Photo: Getty

As the clock ticks down to the April due date of her third child with Prince William, Kate has stepped out in dresses and coats she’s been seen wearing before.

Time will tell if the newest royal-to-be, Meghan Markle, follows in her family’s footsteps…

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top