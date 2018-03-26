The $1 Kmart jeans sending mums wild

With winter well and truly on its way, we’re all on the lookout for a killer pair of jeans that won’t break the bank

Thankfully, the mums over at Kmart Mums Australia have done the hard work for us, by revealing their favourite bargain jeans.

And the best part is that some of the delighted women got their pair for just $1.

The jeans in question are the Women’s Super Skinny Stretch High Rise jeans, which were originally priced at $20 but have been marked down at numerous store.

And while they do not appear on the retailer's website anymore, most of the mums seemed to have snagged a pair for between $1 and $12 on sale at their local Kmart.

“They feel really soft not stiff like some jeans,” one mum said about the jeans.

Others said they snapped them up in every colour, with one woman claiing she has them in black, white, pink and denim.

“I got mine for $6 & absolutely love them,” one mum said.

“Got my daughter some a few weeks ago $1 clearance,” another mum said.

“I love them have had them for a while now. They make me feel amazing,” a mum said.

“I picked these up on sale for $1 a couple of weeks ago. So good,” another mum said.

People were confused about why the prices were all so different, so one woman decided to ask at her local Kmart store.

“I asked the staff re the difference in prices and they said clearance prices will vary from store to store depending on stock levels. Absolute bargain for the ppl that scored them for $2,” she wrote.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram