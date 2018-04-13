News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Janelle Monáe wears 'vagina trousers' in Pynk music video and breaks the internet
'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Liz Hurley, 52, bounces back with another bikini snap

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She was slammed over the ‘inappropriate’ outfit she wore to her son’s 16th birthday party last week.

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
1:07

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
Kentucky students walk out in silence to honour Parkland shooting victims
0:54

Kentucky students walk out in silence to honour Parkland shooting victims
Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
0:20

Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
Liz Hurley's wardrobe malfunction
0:34

Liz Hurley's wardrobe malfunction
&lsquo;Landline&rsquo; Director on Reuniting With &lsquo;Obvious Child&rsquo; Star Jenny Slate, the Poetry of Gritty &rsquo;90s New York

‘Landline’ Director on Reuniting With ‘Obvious Child’ Star Jenny Slate, the Poetry of Gritty ’90s New York
Elizabeth Hurley arrives at the Holiday House launch in London
1:22

Elizabeth Hurley arrives at the Holiday House launch in London
Elle Macpherson, 53, has spent her entire summer in a swimsuit
1:05

Elle Macpherson, 53, has spent her entire summer in a swimsuit
Could the Cast of 'Victorious,' Including Ariana Grande, Be Reuniting?! Liz Gillies Gives Us the Inside Scoop!
2:16

Could the Cast of 'Victorious,' Including Ariana Grande, Be Reuniting?! Liz Gillies Gives Us the Inside Scoop!
Elizabeth Hurley Rocks a Bikini
0:59

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks a Bikini
Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
3:19

Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
Elizabeth Hurley's Summer Bikini Body
1:21

Elizabeth Hurley's Summer Bikini Body
Elizabeth Hurley, 52, In A Bikini &mdash; The Diet &amp; Fitness Tips That Erase Age
1:01

Elizabeth Hurley, 52, and her incredible anti-ageing fitness tips
 

But Liz Hurley has proved she’ll wear whatever she wants when she took to Instagram to share another bikini photo.

The 52-year-old actress, who is currently on Tagomago Island in Ibiza for a holiday, wore a blue patterned two-piece in the photo.

Liz Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has hit back at haters with a sexy bikini snap. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

“In the blue bedroom”, she captioned the photo, alongside a tag for her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

While the comments mainly consisted of fans telling the mum-of-one she is ‘perfection’ and she ‘hasn’t aged a bit’, others has different opinions.

“This is obviously airbrushed, I mean you look good in your pics but this is so fake,” one commenter claimed.

Liz Hurley

The 52-year-old was slammed for wearing this plunging dress to her son's 16th birthday party. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

“Okay okay - enough bikini shots – You can’t need that much attention/confirmation,” another person said.

“Start learning what’s age appropriate and what’s just not (like this pic),” a commenter said.

The photo comes just days after Liz was trolled on her Instagram account over a plunging dress she wore to her son, Damian’s, 16th birthday party.

“Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years,” she captioned the post.

Liz Hurley and Damian

Liz Hurley previously revealed her son Damian takes her bikini photos. Photo: Getty Images

Liz Hurley and Damian

Damian is Liz's only son. Photo: Getty Images

However, people were quick to judge the actress, with one fan even calling her an ‘embarrassing mum’.

“Using this moment to ‘showcase her assets’ and focus the attention back on her,” another person said.

“A tiny bit inappropriate,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you".

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top