Liz Hurley, 52, bounces back with another bikini snap

She was slammed over the ‘inappropriate’ outfit she wore to her son’s 16th birthday party last week.

But Liz Hurley has proved she’ll wear whatever she wants when she took to Instagram to share another bikini photo.

The 52-year-old actress, who is currently on Tagomago Island in Ibiza for a holiday, wore a blue patterned two-piece in the photo.

“In the blue bedroom”, she captioned the photo, alongside a tag for her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

While the comments mainly consisted of fans telling the mum-of-one she is ‘perfection’ and she ‘hasn’t aged a bit’, others has different opinions.

“This is obviously airbrushed, I mean you look good in your pics but this is so fake,” one commenter claimed.

“Okay okay - enough bikini shots – You can’t need that much attention/confirmation,” another person said.

“Start learning what’s age appropriate and what’s just not (like this pic),” a commenter said.

The photo comes just days after Liz was trolled on her Instagram account over a plunging dress she wore to her son, Damian’s, 16th birthday party.

“Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years,” she captioned the post.

However, people were quick to judge the actress, with one fan even calling her an ‘embarrassing mum’.

“Using this moment to ‘showcase her assets’ and focus the attention back on her,” another person said.

“A tiny bit inappropriate,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you".

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram