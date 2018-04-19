Princess Eugenie slammed for controversial outfit

News

A newly-engaged Princess Eugenie arrived at the Commonwealth Youth Forum just before her cousin, Prince Harry and his fiancé, Meghan Markle.

And royal fans all over the internet are divided about what they think about the 28-year-old’s controversial outfit.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie's outfit has caused a stir online. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie in London

Teh 28-year-old wore a Whistles dress and black knee-high boots to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie beamed from ear-to-ear when she arrived at the event in London, wearing a $230 floral day dress by the brand Whistles.

She matched the pretty dress with a pair of black knee-high boots by Isabel Marant, which left many wondering if her outfit was appropriate for such a formal occasion.

The arguments online range from people who think her dress is too short to other who are not big fans of her boots.

But Princess Eugenie has never been one to listen to the haters and has actually already worn this exact outfit when she appeared at a function with her sister, Princess Beatrice, back in 2017.

Princess Eugenie

It's being claimed online that Princess Eugenie's outfit was inappropriate for the event. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

She appeared at the event alongside her cousin, Prince Harry, and his fiance Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

She wasn’t the only royal to cop some flak over their outfit on the day as bride-to-be Meghan Markle was also slammed over her $2,200 Altuzarra pinstripe dress.

She removed her jacket once inside the event, which according to some is a breach of royal protocol.

Royal guidelines apparently state that it is 'unladylike' for a woman to undress in public.

The ridiculous arguments online about the royal women’s style fail to take in that it was actually the hottest day of the year in the UK and they are entitled to dress however they like.

