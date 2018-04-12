Inside the $130 a night hotel that hosted Prince Charles

News

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be

During his recent Australian visit, Prince Charles was spotted staying at Mantra on The Esplanade in Darwin, which is a surprisingly mundane choice for a royal rumoured to really soak up his lavish lifestyle.

While the four and a half star hotel offers views over Darwin's Harbour and central access to the city, its modest hotel rooms can go for as little as $130 per night, which is very budget for the 69-year-old future king.

Naturally, the staff were absolutely thrilled to have a Royal as their guest of honour, and posted a photo to the Mantra Group Instagram page to celebrate the occasion.

Prince Charles captured staying at Mantra on the Esplanade in Darwin. Source: Instagram / checkinwithmg

"Mantra on The Esplanade in Darwin had a very special visitor this week," they captioned the post.

"Prince Charles stayed at the property during his visit to the Northern Territory, thoroughly enjoying his stay at the hotel. Well done to the team for ensuring the royals had an exceptional visit!"

Just incase you wanted to say you've stayed at the same place as a royal, here's a peak into the hotel where Prince Charles stayed:

Mantra on The Esplanade in Darwin had a very special visitor this week.. Prince Charles. Source: Mantra

The cost of a hotel room can be as little as $130 a night. Source: Mantra

Mantra on The Esplanade lobby. Source: Mantra

The hotel Prince Charles spent his last few days in Darwin. Source: Mantra

Charles and Camilla were in Australia to officially open the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast on behalf of the Queen.

For their final public appearance the royals returned to the Northern Territory, where the Prince took time to speak with and shake the hands of about 400 people waiting for him at the Darwin war memorial before paying respects to the fallen soldiers.

If it were any other royal opting for the lower budget accomodation choice we might not have been so surprised, but a recent biography suggested Prince Charles has some lavish 'diva demands' when it comes to travel, including not being able to go anywhere without his entire bedroom.

Prince Charles and Camilla are rumoured to have some very lavish demands when it comes to travel. Source: Mantra

That's right, apparently when packing for a trip Prince Charles requires a truckload of his own comforts including his orthopaedic bed, his own linen, landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, and even his own toilet seat and toilet paper.

Talk about extravagant.

Mantra on The Esplanade Darwin. Source: Mantra

