WATCH: The most controversial audition on The Voice ever

The Voice is a show that's all about, you guessed it, someone's voice.

But on Sunday night contestant Sam Perry made his own EDM/techno spin on that concept.

He was using just his voice but Sam was stood behind a DJ setup mixing up and putting his own twang on things.

Auditionee Sam Perry put his own EDM/techno spin on his audition on The Voice. Source: Nine More

This, of course, got all four judges turning immediately to see what the go was and eventually Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem, Joe Jonas and Boy George were all fighting over the 28-year-old.

Sam opted to go for Kelly's team, but that left good ol' Boy George just slightly salty.



"This is called 'The Voice', this is not called 'The Technology'," Boy George said in a piece to camera after the audition. "This is about singing."

"It connected with us because we're musicians, but not necessarily with the audience," he added. "You don't break hearts with machines."

The audition also left many viewers divided on social media.

I loved it... something different — Stephanie Vi ✨ (@mstina_vii) April 22, 2018

Incredible — Paul Hrabar (@HrabarPaul) April 22, 2018

If they wanted atmosphere and audience connection, it just shows what an edm artist can do. It was electrifying, especially for a live track. — 💦🎵Crickets....🎵💦 (@LoveNotGreed) April 22, 2018

Sam was great at what he does, maybe electronically “outside” the rules, can’t see how he performs in future rounds... — Peter🏊🏼‍♂️ (@_imorph3us) April 22, 2018

Well . . . Sam's certainly different and original - but it's not my go, to be honest. He seems a nice chap . . . why is Goodrem down on her knees bowing??? Such an exhibitionist and so embarrassing #TheVoiceAU — Vincent Martin (@westerlymouth) April 22, 2018

Confusing. How does he compete come time for the battle rounds?

Im not saying he was rubbish. I just dont see where to go from that performance

— James Halliday (@JHalliday84) April 22, 2018

