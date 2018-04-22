WATCH: The most controversial audition on The Voice ever

The Voice is a show that's all about, you guessed it, someone's voice.

But on Sunday night contestant Sam Perry made his own EDM/techno spin on that concept.

He was using just his voice but Sam was stood behind a DJ setup mixing up and putting his own twang on things.

This, of course, got all four judges turning immediately to see what the go was and eventually Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem, Joe Jonas and Boy George were all fighting over the 28-year-old.

Sam opted to go for Kelly's team, but that left good ol' Boy George just slightly salty.

"This is called 'The Voice', this is not called 'The Technology'," Boy George said in a piece to camera after the audition. "This is about singing."

"It connected with us because we're musicians, but not necessarily with the audience," he added. "You don't break hearts with machines."

The audition also left many viewers divided on social media.

Some loved it.



And others weren't so sure.



