Camilla's plot against Meghan revealed

Australian author Germaine Greer made headlines last week when she declared that Prince Harry and Meghan's marriage was 'doomed' and wouldn't last - and Camilla is reportedly delighted.

Palace insiders have revealed the Duchess of Cornwall and Germaine are actually close friends, even 'becoming allies in recent months', according to New Idea.

Camilla, who's dislike of Meghan has been well publicised in the past, is said to have been plotting against the newest royal couple, using her friend Germaine as a 'sounding board'.

"She and Germaine have spoken at some length about their disapproval of the relationship and their feelings that the marriage simply won't last," a source told the publication.

"Camilla loves the idea of the cat being set amongst the pigeons so close to the wedding date and creating a bit of controversy."

Feminist Germaine claimed the couple are destined to fail with Meghan crumbling under the pressure of ‘The Firm’, as the royal family have been labelled.

She said the former Suits actress has given up too much to be with Harry, and once she’s completely in the fold, will realise how difficult life will be.

“I think she’ll bolt. She bolted before,” Germaine told 60 Minutes, referring to Meghan’s failed marriage to TV producer Trevor Engelson.

