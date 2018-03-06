Lea Michele owns her Oscars nip slip

A misbehaving wardrobe is the actual stuff of nightmares, especially at a star-studded Oscars event.

But former Glee star Lea Michele wasn't about to let an embarrassing nip slip ruin her night, as she carried on smiling despite the minor mishap.

The 31-year-old rocked her daring black La Perla dress to the 24th Annual Elton AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing last night.

Its unique design definitely wasn't for the faint-hearted as it featured a risky neckline that was cut to above her navel and also a thigh-high split.

But the actress — who currently stars in The Mayor — proved she owned the gown when it struggled to hold her in as she left the event.

Despite her nip slip, Lea continued on to dinner with her actress friend Nikki Reed and posed happily for photos, with her clothing re-adjusted to protect her modesty.

Just last month the actress said she never shies away from a bold outfit, even if it means running a risk.

"Sometimes [with high slits] you have to pray to the fashion gods and hope for the best," she told People. "Then be ready to call your dad and let him know what may have happened."

“I love my neck and my chest, and I love accentuating them, which is why I never shy away from a plunging silhouette,” she added.

Well, she certainly achieved that.

