The interesting thing about this Kardashian-Jenner photo

Would you believe us if we told you all our favourite Kardashian-Jenner ladies haven't been photographer altogether since 2016?

Well, it's true.

Khloé Kardashian's totally luxe baby shower marked the first time in two years all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their momager, Kris Jenner, posed together for the ultimate social media snap.

You may be thinking, hang on a minute they were all pictured for their 2017 Christmas Advent calendar. Wrong.

Kylie Jenner was absent for the calendar shoot, presumably due to keeping her pregnancy a secret and not wanting to showcase her baby bump.

The last official snap of all our favourite Kar-Jenner women was back in 2016 when they attended Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show.

However, this time neither Caitlyn Jenner or North West were in the snap.

All the ladies were out looking their best to celebrate Khloé's baby shower.

The 33-year-old is currently pregnant with her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Her little sister, Kylie recently gave birth to her first daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kim Kardashian also recently welcomed a baby daughter, her third child, with husband Kanye via surrogate.

The couple named the little bub Chicago.

Khloé gushed on Twitter about her unborn daughter being 'forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi'. How cute.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

As much as we love the new generation of Kardashian-Jenners coming into the world, we're not going to lie, we love seeing our ultimate ladies back together even more.

The Kardashian-Jenner klan is officially back on top.

