The interesting thing about this Kardashian-Jenner photo

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

Would you believe us if we told you all our favourite Kardashian-Jenner ladies haven't been photographer altogether since 2016?

Well, it's true.

Khloé Kardashian's totally luxe baby shower marked the first time in two years all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their momager, Kris Jenner, posed together for the ultimate social media snap.

Khloe kardashian baby shower

Khloé Kardashian's totally luxe baby shower marked the first time in two years all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their momager, Kris Jenner, posed together for the ultimate social media snap. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

You may be thinking, hang on a minute they were all pictured for their 2017 Christmas Advent calendar. Wrong.

Kylie Jenner was absent for the calendar shoot, presumably due to keeping her pregnancy a secret and not wanting to showcase her baby bump.

The last official snap of all our favourite Kar-Jenner women was back in 2016 when they attended Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show.

The last official snap of all our favourite Kar-Jenner women was back in 2016 when they attended Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show. Source: Getty

However, this time neither Caitlyn Jenner or North West were in the snap.

All the ladies were out looking their best to celebrate Khloé's baby shower.

The 33-year-old is currently pregnant with her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

The 33-year-old is currently pregnant with her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Her little sister, Kylie recently gave birth to her first daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Stormi Webster face up close

Kylie shared the first close-up photo of Stormi over the weekend. Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner Stormi

Kylie Jenner posted a few cheeky photos of herself holding Stormi for the very first time. Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

Kim Kardashian also recently welcomed a baby daughter, her third child, with husband Kanye via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian first photo Chicago

Kim Kardashian recently shared the first photo of baby Chicago, in which she used a Snapchat filter. Source: Instagram / KimKardashian

The couple named the little bub Chicago.

Khloé gushed on Twitter about her unborn daughter being 'forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi'. How cute.



As much as we love the new generation of Kardashian-Jenners coming into the world, we're not going to lie, we love seeing our ultimate ladies back together even more.

The Kardashian-Jenner klan is officially back on top.

