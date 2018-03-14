Exclusive: Vicky Pattison's baby name dilemma

News

Vicky Pattison's baby name dilemma

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

Vicky Pattison hasn't even tied the knot to fiancé John Noble yet, but she's already thinking about having children, and what the pair will name them.

Following her exit from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, she chatted to Be about her wedding booked for July 2019 and the couple's plans thereafter.

But the Geordie Shore star said when it comes to babies, there's somewhat of a dilemma she and John are facing.

Vicky Pattison fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison appears to have a bit of a baby name dilemma on her hands. Source: Instagram / vickypattison

"Kids are hopefully going to follow pretty soon after because neither of us are getting any younger," the 30-year-old revealed. "I'm hoping all my kit is still working."

If it's a girl, Vicky loves the idea of Blake as a name.

But it's her choice of name for a baby boy which is causing a bit of a dilemma between Vicky and John.

But it's her choice of name for a baby boy which is causing a bit of a dilemma between Vicky and John. Source: Instagram / vickypattison

"I like Theodore for a boy, but John thinks it's stupid," Vicky revealed. "He could be Theo or he could be Teddy and John was like, 'What the hell?'."

Apparently John is under the impression little Theodore could be teased for his name because of the show Alvin and the Chipmunks.

He does have a fair point there.

Vicky and businessman John Noble got engaged last year. Source: Instagram / vickypattison

The former Geordie Shore star received some very cunning advice on how to get what she wants from the jungle queen Fiona O'Loughlin.

"She said, 'You don't pick baby names until your 7.5cm dilated and then he'll let you have anything you want,'" Vicky told Be.

That's exactly what she's going to do.

Vicky Pattison I'm A Celebrity Australia

She appeared on the Australian version of I'm A Celeb. Source: Ten

"I'm not going to stress about baby names. I'm going to wait until I'm 7.5cm dilated, screaming blue murder and he'll just let me have whatever [name] I want hopefully," Vicky said. "That's where I'm at."

That sounds like an excellent plan.

We look forward to hearing about it when it actually happens.

