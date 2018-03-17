News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Oscars president being investigated for sexual harassment

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Oscars president, John Bailey, is reportedly being investigated for sexual harassment.

Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
2:54

Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
1:58

Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
2:14

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
Ryan Seacrest Says the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him Were 'Gut-Wrenching'
2:03

Ryan Seacrest Says the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him Were 'Gut-Wrenching'
Did Selena Gomez Donate to the Time's Up Movement Out of Kindness or PR Pressure? -JS
8:10

Did Selena Gomez Donate to the Time's Up Movement Out of Kindness or PR Pressure? -JS
Selena Gomez SLAMMED by Her Own Mother for Working with Woody Allen
2:09

Selena Gomez SLAMMED by Her Own Mother for Working with Woody Allen
Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
4:30

Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
Bella Thorne CRIES Over Sexual Abuse, Paris Jackson Says NO to Joining Jackson 5 - DR
6:39

Bella Thorne CRIES Over Sexual Abuse, Paris Jackson Says NO to Joining Jackson 5 - DR
Selena Gomez SHADES Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne's Terrifying Sexual Abuse Story -DR
6:40

Selena Gomez SHADES Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne's Terrifying Sexual Abuse Story -DR
Bella Thorne BRAVELY Details Heartbreaking Sexual Abuse Story for #TimesUp Movement
2:15

Bella Thorne BRAVELY Details Heartbreaking Sexual Abuse Story for #TimesUp Movement
Matt Damon Denies He Helped Bury Earlier Expose About Harvey Weinstein: 'I Am Not the Story'
1:51

Matt Damon Denies He Helped Bury Earlier Expose About Harvey Weinstein: 'I Am Not the Story'
Roman Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director
2:50

Roman Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director
 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has allegedly received three harassment claims made against Bailey on Wednesday, according to Variety.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter the Academy said they 'review all complaints brought against' any board members, making no mention of Bailey specifically.

John Bailey

Oscars president, John Bailey, is reportedly being investigated for sexual harassment. Source: Getty

"The Academy treats any complaints confidentially to protect all parties," the statement reads. "The Membership Committee reviews all complaints brought against Academy members according to our Standards of Conduct process, and after completing reviews, reports to the Board of Governors."

The organisation also insisted there would be no further statements 'until the full review is completed'.

The publication also reported Bailey himself did not respond to their request for comment.

John Bailey Oscars president

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reportedly received three harassment claims made against Bailey on Wednesday, according to Variety. Source: Getty

Following the slue of allegations made against Harvey Weinstein in October last year, the Oscars board chose to expel him stating 'sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over.'

At the beginning of this year, the board implemented a new code of conduct to combat misconduct and harassment in the workplace.

Harvey Weinstein 2014 sexual assault

Over 50 women have accused Weinstein (here in 2014) of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Source: Getty

Recently, Hollywood has rallied together with many adding their own stories to the emerging #MeToo movement.

Many also took a stand during awards season, specifically at the Golden Globes, wearing all black and Time's Up pins.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top