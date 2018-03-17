Oscars president being investigated for sexual harassment

Oscars president, John Bailey, is reportedly being investigated for sexual harassment.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has allegedly received three harassment claims made against Bailey on Wednesday, according to Variety.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter the Academy said they 'review all complaints brought against' any board members, making no mention of Bailey specifically.

"The Academy treats any complaints confidentially to protect all parties," the statement reads. "The Membership Committee reviews all complaints brought against Academy members according to our Standards of Conduct process, and after completing reviews, reports to the Board of Governors."

The organisation also insisted there would be no further statements 'until the full review is completed'.

The publication also reported Bailey himself did not respond to their request for comment.

Following the slue of allegations made against Harvey Weinstein in October last year, the Oscars board chose to expel him stating 'sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over.'

At the beginning of this year, the board implemented a new code of conduct to combat misconduct and harassment in the workplace.

Recently, Hollywood has rallied together with many adding their own stories to the emerging #MeToo movement.

Many also took a stand during awards season, specifically at the Golden Globes, wearing all black and Time's Up pins.

