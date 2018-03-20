Hughesy didn't brush his teeth for five years

News

Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes recently admitted he was missing a total of 10 teeth. Yes, you read correctly, 10.

And now we may have just figured out why.

The TV star didn't brush his teeth for five years. Let us repeat that. FIVE. YEARS.

Dave Hughesy Hughes

Hughesy, pictured here in February 2018, has revealed he didn't brush his teeth for five years. Source: Getty

The comedian revealed on Today Extra when he was a kid his mum did a "great job" ensuring he kept his pearly whites clean, it is when he moved out it all went downhill.

"Once I left home there was about five years where I didn't brush my teeth," the 47-year-old said.

It became a vicious cycle in terms of Hughesy trying to find a girlfriend.

"I didn't have a girlfriend so there was no-one to tell me not to brush my teeth," he said. "But possibly because I wasn't brushing my teeth [that's why] I didn't get a girlfriend."

On the plus side, Hughesy did reveal he's missing one less tooth. Source: Getty

On the plus side, Hughesy did reveal he's missing one less tooth.

He is now into the single digits, only missing nine.

But, he won't be getting any more teeth any time soon due to the extensive surgery he would need to undergo.

The complicated surgery would include transferring some hip bone into his mouth, but there's still a six-month wait to see whether that bone takes to your jaw bone.

Then the drilling would start to fit 'bolts' for false teeth or veneers.

We can understand why he'll settle for missing nine teeth.

But here's a lesson for all you folks out there. Brush your teeth. Simple as.

