MAFS' Davina Rankin breaks down over death threats

Davina Rankin has revealed just how bad the hate got for her following her stint on Married At First Sight.

The 26-year-old admitted people would tell her "how they would assault [her]" if they saw her in the street in an interview on A Current Affair on Monday night.

"It wasn't little bits and pieces, it was a lot [of] mean stuff," she explained. "From my appearance to the things they would do to me in the street - how they would assault me, to wishing I was dead. It's insane.

"Even though it's words, words still carry a lot of weight."

The model broke down in tears discussing the trolls who attacked her online with such hateful comments.

"It's easy to say, 'Screw the haters', but they're pretty serious threats," Davina said.

Davina couldn't fathom how much some people hated her, following her "affair" with Dean Wells on the show.

"It's not nice to think that people hate you that much," she admitted.

But what got to her the most was how the hate affected her parents.

"My mum and dad were ropeable," she revealed. "I just feel really bad for them because everything, it’s all on the internet. It was really hard watching them feel so helpless."

For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit their website.

