Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to 'marry again'

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Yahoo7 Be

Following reports of marital woes, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are apparently ready for a "new leaf in their marriage", intending to wed again.

The couple are set to tie the knot for a second time later this year, according to New Idea.

"When Keith got down on [one] knee and proposed - again - it was with the promise of them both turning over a new leaf in their marriage," an alleged source told the publication.

Keith Urban Nicole Kidman 2018

Following reports of marital woes, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are apparently ready for a "new leaf in their marriage", intending to wed again. The pair are pictured here together at the 2018 SAG Awards. Source: Getty

Despite having "been tested over the past few years", Nicole and Keith are ready to turn the next page in their love story as there is "no doubt that they absolutely love each other", says the insider.

Be has reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on the report.

Nicole and Keith have been married for nearly 12 years.

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban CMAs 2015

The couple, here at the CMAs in 2015, first tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney and have two children together Sunday, 9, and seven-year-old Faith. Source: Getty

The couple first tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney and have two children together Sunday, nine, and seven-year-old Faith.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise, but they divorced in 2001.

She has two adopted children with her ex-husband Bella, 25 and Connor, 23.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

