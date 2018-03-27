Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to 'marry again'

Following reports of marital woes, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are apparently ready for a "new leaf in their marriage", intending to wed again.

The couple are set to tie the knot for a second time later this year, according to New Idea.

"When Keith got down on [one] knee and proposed - again - it was with the promise of them both turning over a new leaf in their marriage," an alleged source told the publication.

Despite having "been tested over the past few years", Nicole and Keith are ready to turn the next page in their love story as there is "no doubt that they absolutely love each other", says the insider.

Be has reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on the report.

Nicole and Keith have been married for nearly 12 years.

The couple first tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney and have two children together Sunday, nine, and seven-year-old Faith.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise, but they divorced in 2001.

She has two adopted children with her ex-husband Bella, 25 and Connor, 23.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram