Kim Kardashian's sexy new shoot

Kim Kardashian has taken the beauty world by storm with her KKW Beauty makeup line, and it seems there's no slowing her down.

The star is set to launch a new collaboration with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, whom she has worked with for 10 years.

Kimmy K looks absolutely flawless in photos for the new line.

In one photo the 37-year-old poses up a storm in a bra and undies, paired with a towel on her head.

Kim also poses alongside Mario in a black bodysuit showing off her fabulous new brunette hair.

The KUWTK star posted a sweet message to Mario on Instagram ahead of their collaboration launch.

"10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together!" Kim wrote. "Mario has taught me everything I know about makeup! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips!"

