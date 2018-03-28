News

Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Kim Kardashian's sexy new shoot

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Kardashian has taken the beauty world by storm with her KKW Beauty makeup line, and it seems there's no slowing her down.

The star is set to launch a new collaboration with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, whom she has worked with for 10 years.

Kimmy K looks absolutely flawless in photos for the new line.

Kim Kardashian thong towel

Kimmy K looks absolutely flawless in new photos for the campaign. Source: Greg Swales / KKW Beauty

In one photo the 37-year-old poses up a storm in a bra and undies, paired with a towel on her head.

Kim also poses alongside Mario in a black bodysuit showing off her fabulous new brunette hair.

The star recently launched a new collaboration with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, whom she has worked with for 10 years. Source: Greg Swales / KKW Beauty

The KUWTK star posted a sweet message to Mario on Instagram ahead of their collaboration launch.

"10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together!" Kim wrote. "Mario has taught me everything I know about makeup! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips!"

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

