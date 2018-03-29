Has MAFS' Charlene moved on with co-star Matty?

News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It seems this has been the year of wife and husband swapping on Married At First Sight.

First there was that whole affair with Dean Wells and Davina Rankin and then Dean's wife Tracey Jewel ran off with Sean Thomsen.

Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer are off laughing hysterically and very loudly into the sunset together and their "exes" Ashley Irvin and Justin Fischer are now hooking up.

Tracey Jewel MAFS Sean

It seems this has been the year of wife and husband swapping on Married At First Sight. Dean Wells' wife Tracey Jewel is now with Sean Thomsen. Source: Instagram / traceyjewel_ify

Troy and Charlene MAFS

Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer are off laughing hysterically and very loudly into the sunset and even their "exes" Ashley Irvin and Justin Fischer are now hooking up. Source: Nine

But it doesn't end there. We have a sneaky suspicion Charlene Perera and Matty Lockett are now potentially an item.

The pair recently met up in Melbourne for a cheeky steak and chips. If that doesn't scream couple alert, we don't know what does.

Matty Charlene MAFS

We have a sneaky suspicion Charlene Perera and Matty Lockett are now potentially an item. Source: Instagram / matty_lockett

However, Matty appeared to joke they were attending a "#swingers" together on his Instagram. Er, interesting.

They also dabbled in a bit of a carpool karaoke on their outing, date, meet-up, whatever you want to call it.

The pair recently met up in Melbourne for a cheeky steak and chips. If that doesn't scream couple we don't know what does. Source: Instagram / thisischarlenep

But the clue is in Matty's hashtag on the video, #treatthemdeankeepthemkeen. You want Charlene to be keen then, Matty?

Fans were also quick to ask if they were together in the comments on Instagram.

"Wait what's happening? Are yous two friends? Or together?" one commented.

Many other comments followed the same tune with a lot of "huhs" and "whats".

What would Patrick think?! Source: Nine

Matty insisted to the Daily Mail Australia he and Charlene are "just mates". Hmmm, we shall see.

What would their former partners Patrick Miller and Alycia Galbraith think?!

Watch this space.

