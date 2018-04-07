Bachelor In Paradise star Jake's secret heartache

News

The 31-year-old announced the horrible news his mother, Robyn, had passed away the beginning of this year after a 25-year long battle with cancer.

However, despite his mother not being around anymore, Jake believes she would be proud of him.

Jake Ellis Bachelor In Paradise

Jake Ellis has copped a lot of flack after he was caught up in a major love triangle with Florence Moerenhout and Megan Marx on Bachelor In Paradise, but he has also had some secret heartache too. Source: Ten

"I hope she would've been proud of me by the end of [the show]," he admitted while chatting to Be earlier this week. .

Jake also revealed how "protective" his mother was of him and would not have liked the amount of "angry messages" he's been receiving from viewers.

Despite his mother, Robyn, not being around anymore, Jake believes she would be proud of him. Source: Instagram / jakellis86

"My mum was very protective so I feel like the drama and the angry messages I'm receiving, she wouldn't have liked," he explained.

Earlier this year, in January, Jake revealed the heartbreaking news about his mum's passing.

Jake Ellis mum passed away

Earlier this year, in January, Jake revealed the heartbreaking news about his mum's passing on Instagram sharing a photo of himself, his mother and brother, Luke. Source: Instagram / jakellis86

"Words will never describe the amazing woman that she was, she was our hero, the strongest and most special person in our lives and to the lives of many," he said on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself, his mother and brother, Luke.

We're sure your mum would've been proud too, Jake.

