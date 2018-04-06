News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The new Angelina Jolie lookalike in Brad Pitt's life
The Angelina Jolie lookalike in Brad Pitt's life

First look at Meryl Streep on Big Little Lies

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies.

Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
1:36

Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
1:08

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
0:38

Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
1:52

'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
 

And now the amazing Nicole Kidman has given us a sneak peek into season two.

Even better, we get the first look at Meryl Streep on the hit series.

Meryl Streep Big Little Lies first look

Nicole shared a photo to Instagram of Meryl, herself and her on-screen twin sons Max and Josh, played by Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti. Source: Instagram / nicolekidman

Nicole shared a photo to Instagram of Meryl, herself and her on-screen twin sons Max and Josh, played by Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti.

"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys!" the 50-year-old captioned the photo.

Meryl Streep SAG Awards

It was recently announced Meryl, pictured here at the 2018 SAG Awards, had signed on to Big Little Lies for season two. Source: Getty

It was recently announced Meryl, 68, had signed on to Big Little Lies season two, adding to the star-studded cast including Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård.

Meryl is set to play Nicole's mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright, on the hit series.

Nicole swept the board with wins this past awards season for her role as Celeste Wright.

Big Little Lies cast

Meryl will join the star-studded cast including including Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. Source: Getty

The Australian actress took home a Golden Globe, Emmy, Critics' Choice Award, SAG Award and many more.

If you didn't think Big Little Lies could get any better, we all just need to wait and see what Meryl can bring to the table.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top