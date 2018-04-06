First look at Meryl Streep on Big Little Lies

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies.

And now the amazing Nicole Kidman has given us a sneak peek into season two.

Even better, we get the first look at Meryl Streep on the hit series.

Nicole shared a photo to Instagram of Meryl, herself and her on-screen twin sons Max and Josh, played by Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti.

"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys!" the 50-year-old captioned the photo.

It was recently announced Meryl, 68, had signed on to Big Little Lies season two, adding to the star-studded cast including Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård.

Meryl is set to play Nicole's mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright, on the hit series.

Nicole swept the board with wins this past awards season for her role as Celeste Wright.

The Australian actress took home a Golden Globe, Emmy, Critics' Choice Award, SAG Award and many more.

If you didn't think Big Little Lies could get any better, we all just need to wait and see what Meryl can bring to the table.

