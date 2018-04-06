News

Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

She spent the entirety of her pregnancy hiding out, but now Kylie Jenner can't get enough of showing off her adorable baby girl Stormi.

To be honest, we understand why. She is just too cute for words.

The new mum shared two snaps of baby Stormi on Instagram while out for a walk with boyfriend and baby-daddy Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner loves the camera, and she's making sure her daughter does too. Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner Stormi

One photo showed the 20-year-old's daughter slightly bleary-eyed, but still as adorable ever looking up at her doting parents. Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

One photo showed the 20-year-old's daughter slightly bleary-eyed, but still as adorable ever looking up at her doting parents.

"Walk [with] mommy & daddy," Kylie captioned the photo.

The other photo showed the gorgeous baby taking a nap which the lipkit mogul captioned, "Sleepy Stormi".

Kylie Jenner sleepy Stormi

The other photo showed the gorgeous baby taking a nap which the lipkit mogul captioned, "Sleepy Stormi". Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

Since giving birth to the newborn, Kylie's relationship with her rapper boyfriend has gone from strength to strength, according to E!.

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott

Since giving birth to the newborn, Kylie's relationship with her rapper boyfriend has reportedly gone from strength to strength. The pair are pictured here together in April last year. Source: Getty

"It's surreal for him that they created this," a source told the outlet. "He's working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi when he isn't.

"He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Stormi is totally at home in front of the camera (naturally). Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

Kylie gave birth to Stormi in February, after months of speculation surrounding her pregnancy.

Keep the sweet snaps of baby Stormi coming, Kylie. Please and thank you.

