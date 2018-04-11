Amber Rose sends love to Khloé Kardashian

Amber Rose has never really been on the best of terms with any of the Kardashians.

However, she's sent some love in the direction of Khloé Kardashian after footage emerged on Wednesday of her baby daddy and boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissing another woman.

"I know we've had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis," Amber posted on Instagram. "Smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time."

"God bless you and your baby," she added.

The 34-year-old doesn't specifically name Khloé, but a representative for the model reportedly confirmed toshe was referring to thestar.

Amber has feuded with the Kardashians in the past.

The model previously dated Kim's now-husband Kanye West and is besties with Rob Kardashians ex and baby mama Blac Chyna.

But clearly she let bygones be bygones to send her best wishes to KoKo.

Khloé, 33, is preparing to welcome her first child, a baby girl, with NBA star Tristan.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the 27-year-old basketballer getting up close and personal with two women, which is claimed to have been filmed back on October 7, when Khloe would've already been quite a few weeks into her pregnancy.

In the clip, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

Neither Khloe or Tristan have publicly addressed the footage which has surfaced.

