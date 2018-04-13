Sophie Monk gives her seal of approval to Sam and Tara

Sophie Monk appears to have given her seal of approval to former Bachelorette love interest Sam Cochrane and his new flame of the moment, Tara Pavlovic.

Sam recently posted a loved-up photo with Tara to Instagram and Sophie made it clear she's all for their Bachelor In Paradise relationship.

The 38-year-old slapped a big fat 'like' on the snap, giving the message she's happy for Sam and Tara.

Tara also shared a sweet picture of the pair kissing recently.

"You make paradise perfect," the 28-year-old captioned the photo.

Tara and Sam are both from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, getting their hearts broken by Matty J and Sophie.

Matty J's love life has gone from strength to strength with Laura Byrne, but unfortunately it hasn't been a happily ever after story for Sophie.

Sophie confirmed her split from Stu Laundy back in January after just four months of dating.

"I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn't work out," she said on her Instagram.

Here's to hoping Sam and Tara can make it last.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram