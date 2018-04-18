Should Paradise's Jake have stayed with Florence?

There's trouble in Paradise for Jake Ellis and Megan Marx, after the blonde kissed Canadian intruder Thomas Perras last night.

But while the whole of Australia sits back and watches Jake, 31, go through turmoil as his love has her head turned by a long haired adonis, it seems like Florence Moerenhout — the woman he dumped for — is literally living her best life without him.

Flo, 28, has been flaunting her enviable life post-Jake on Instagram, as she enjoys a lavish holiday to Bali with her girlfriends and shares the freebies she's receiving from brands keen to work together.

"SO HAPPY," the blonde wrote on one of her countless jealousy inducing snaps.

She also knows how to rock a bikini potentially giving her ex a glimpse of what he's missing in a number of skimpy swimsuits.

Meanwhile Jake was left "blindsided" when Megan returned to Paradise last night with Thomas, after Osher broke the rules and reinstated him back into their Fiji resort.

"I definitely didn't expect this," he can be heard saying in the promo for tonight's episode, as Megan can be seen putting her head between her legs and saying "I'm so sorry".

"This is devastating right now," he adds, suggesting tonight he'll learn that his chosen girl locked lips with another man behind his back.

Dutch model Flo however, is being inundated with admirers since being savagely given the boot by Jake, with her social media account being flooded with cute messages from heaps of guys and even a marriage proposal.

That's gotta cut deep.

She's even being gifted with free food which lets face it, is the way to win any woman's heart.

Looks like Jakey may be kicking himself that he let Flo go but maybe he should have never let her go in the first place. Just saying.

