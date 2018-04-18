News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Should Paradise's Jake have stayed with Florence?

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

There's trouble in Paradise for Jake Ellis and Megan Marx, after the blonde kissed Canadian intruder Thomas Perras last night.

Why Let a Workout Get in the Way of a Good Book and a Glass of Wine?
0:46

Why Let a Workout Get in the Way of a Good Book and a Glass of Wine?
Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
0:52

Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
Husky Proves the Egg Challenge Wrong
0:35

Husky Proves the Egg Challenge Wrong
Megan Fox on Getting Fired from Transformers: ‘That Was Absolutely the Low Point of My Career'
1:29

Megan Fox on Getting Fired from Transformers: ‘That Was Absolutely the Low Point of My Career'
Tiff sings Adele amid split rumours
0:14

Tiff sings Adele amid split rumours
0821_movies_meganfox
1:42

News Alert: 'TMNT' heads to Australia!
'The Bachelor' Richie Strahan flirts with contestant Megan Harris
0:38

'The Bachelor' Richie Strahan flirts with contestant Megan Harris
Preview: Megan McKenna &amp; Charlotte Crosby play Celebrity Name Game | Britain&rsquo;s Got More Talent 2017
1:14

Preview: Megan McKenna & Charlotte Crosby play Celebrity Name Game | Britain’s Got More Talent 2017
Woman Combines Her Workout With Happy Hour
0:47

Woman Combines Her Workout With Happy Hour
The Bachelor stars Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon address relationship
1:02

The Bachelor stars Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon address relationship
Royal engagement announced by Town Crier
1:19

Royal engagement announced by Town Crier
0911_movies_tmnt
6:38

Megan Fox and Will Arnett 'TMNT' Interview
 

But while the whole of Australia sits back and watches Jake, 31, go through turmoil as his love has her head turned by a long haired adonis, it seems like Florence Moerenhout — the woman he dumped for — is literally living her best life without him.

Flo, 28, has been flaunting her enviable life post-Jake on Instagram, as she enjoys a lavish holiday to Bali with her girlfriends and shares the freebies she's receiving from brands keen to work together.

Should Paradise's Jake have stayed with Florence?

Jake wasn't impressed when Megan walked back into Paradise with Thomas last night. Source: Ten

Meanwhile his Paradise ex Flo is living it up in the outside world. Source: Instagram/FlorenceAlexandra

"SO HAPPY," the blonde wrote on one of her countless jealousy inducing snaps.

She also knows how to rock a bikini potentially giving her ex a glimpse of what he's missing in a number of skimpy swimsuits.

She's enjoyed a luxury holiday to Bali where she flaunted her epic revenge body in various swimmers. Source: Instagram/FlorenceAlexandra

She's certainly not short of a few male admirers. Source: Instagram/FlorenceAlexandra

Meanwhile Jake was left "blindsided" when Megan returned to Paradise last night with Thomas, after Osher broke the rules and reinstated him back into their Fiji resort.

"I definitely didn't expect this," he can be heard saying in the promo for tonight's episode, as Megan can be seen putting her head between her legs and saying "I'm so sorry".

Jake's life is about to be turned upside down when he discovers Megan enjoyed a steamy kiss with Thomas. Source: Ten

Flo is absolutely loving life. Jake who? Source: Instagram/FlorenceAlexandra

"This is devastating right now," he adds, suggesting tonight he'll learn that his chosen girl locked lips with another man behind his back.

Dutch model Flo however, is being inundated with admirers since being savagely given the boot by Jake, with her social media account being flooded with cute messages from heaps of guys and even a marriage proposal.

That's gotta cut deep.

Flo and Jake had previously had a thing, but she has definitely moved on. Source: Ten

She's even being gifted with free food which lets face it, is the way to win any woman's heart.

Looks like Jakey may be kicking himself that he let Flo go but maybe he should have never let her go in the first place. Just saying.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top