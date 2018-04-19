Angelina Jolie has her 'sights set on' Channing Tatum

Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt is reportedly in the process of being finalised and it seems the actress has her sights set on someone else.

It's none other than the newly available Channing Tatum, who recently announced his separation from wife of nine years Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Ange has kept her dating life away from the spotlight since announcing her separation from Brad, but perhaps Channing could be her answer to getting back on the Hollywood dating scene.

"She's a different woman now," an alleged source told OK!. "She just wants a good-looking guy to hang out with... Channing may be in the same boat."

As soon as Ange, 42, caught wind of Channing's split from Jenna, she was straight on the phone to her agent, alleges the insider.

"She has asked his agent to talk to him about the possibility of the two of them working together, but that seems to just be an excuse to get know him better," the source told the publication.

We don't know about you, but we can totally see this A-list match working.

Be has reached out to both Angelina and Channing's representatives for comment.

At the beginning of April Channing and wife Jenna, who have four-year-old daughter Everly together, released a joint statement to announce their split.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The pair insisted there was "no secrets or salacious events" which prompted their decision to split and said they are still "best friends".

Angelina met soon-to-be ex-husband Brad on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

