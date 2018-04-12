Brad Pitt 'has the keys' to rumoured girlfriend's pad

As the ink has almost dried in the divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it seems the World War Z actor has well and truly moved on with rumoured girlfriend, MIT Professor Neri Oxman.

Things between the pair are going so well Brad has even snagged himself a set of keys to Neri's apartment in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US Weekly reports. What a stud.

"Brad has been spotted going into her apartment building on multiple occasions late at night and emerging the next morning after she leaves to teach," an alleged source told the publication.

The 54-year-old has been quite the gentlemen to Neri and has been doing "a lot of cooking" for the renowned architect.

"Brad is absolutely smitten by her," the insider added. "Their chemistry is off the charts."

The pair reportedly met after Brad was referred to the designer for one of his new architectural projects, Page Six reported last week.

However, apparently their friendship is strictly "professional". Sure, sure.

Brad is currently in the final stages of divorce proceedings from Angelina.

The pair started dating after they met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram