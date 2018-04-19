Khloe Kardashian 'living alone' with baby girl

It's fair to say life has been a rather turbulent for new mum Khloe Kardashian recently after discovering her baby daddy Tristan Thomson allegedly cheated on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter.

But despite reportedly reconciling with her man, it seems not all is forgiven as poor Koko has apparently kicked Tristan out and is looking after little True all by herself.

The 33-year-old is said to be "living alone" in the Ohio mansion she used to share with the basketball player while he "comes and goes" to spend time with their daughter, People reports.

It's also suggested the mum-of-one is "desperate" to return LA to be with her famous family for some much needed support, but is unable to travel so soon after giving birth for medical reasons.

The youngest Kardashian sister has always been open about her desire to be a mum so if the report has any truth to it, True — who is just six days old — is living in a broken home, something that would surely be heartbreaking to Khloe.

Things went awry earlier in the month when surveillance footage of 27-year-old Tristan showed him getting up close and personal with two women in a club, when Khloe would've already been quite a few months into her pregnancy.

In the clip that was obtained by TMZ, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

Despite the scandal engulfing her, Khloe remained upbeat in her only social media post, announcing the arrival of True as a couple.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she wrote. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

