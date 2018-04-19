News

Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

Khloe Kardashian 'living alone' with baby girl

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

It's fair to say life has been a rather turbulent for new mum Khloe Kardashian recently after discovering her baby daddy Tristan Thomson allegedly cheated on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter.

But despite reportedly reconciling with her man, it seems not all is forgiven as poor Koko has apparently kicked Tristan out and is looking after little True all by herself.

The 33-year-old is said to be "living alone" in the Ohio mansion she used to share with the basketball player while he "comes and goes" to spend time with their daughter, People reports.

Khloe Kardashian Baby bump Tristan Thompson

An expectant Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson before the scandal broke that he had allegedly been cheating on her. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

It's also suggested the mum-of-one is "desperate" to return LA to be with her famous family for some much needed support, but is unable to travel so soon after giving birth for medical reasons.

The youngest Kardashian sister has always been open about her desire to be a mum so if the report has any truth to it, True — who is just six days old — is living in a broken home, something that would surely be heartbreaking to Khloe.
tristan thompson cheating khloe

While Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, footage of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheating on her has emerged. Source: TMZ

Things went awry earlier in the month when surveillance footage of 27-year-old Tristan showed him getting up close and personal with two women in a club, when Khloe would've already been quite a few months into her pregnancy.

In the clip that was obtained by TMZ, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

khloe kardashian tristan thompson baby

Khloe Kardashian and TristanThompson announced the birth of their daughter True as a couple, just days after footage emerged of him appearing to 'cheat' with multiple women. Source: Getty

Despite the scandal engulfing her, Khloe remained upbeat in her only social media post, announcing the arrival of True as a couple.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she wrote. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

