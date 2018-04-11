Why Manu and Pete give MKR team the boot

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans have revealed the reason why they booted two My Kitchen Rules contestants.

Ahead of the return of MKR on Sunday, a promo has been released of Manu and Pete explaining their reasons to remove a team, speculated to be Sonya and Hadil.

"Over the history of the show we've never had to deal with anything like this," Pete says in the video above. "The removal of a team from the competition."

The clip then cuts to Sonya and Hadil coming to blows with other contestants on the show.

"After continued warnings and an unprecedented attack on other teams we had to act," Manu adds in a piece to camera.

In another shot, we see the pair arguing with other contestants at the dinner table even more and Manu has to step in to stop it.

"Things have got too out of hand," he says. "This behaviour is unacceptable. You are excused from the table."

While the promo leaves a question mark on who leaves, it is widely speculated Sonya and Hadil will be leaving after a report emerged in TV Week earlier this week.

We'll just have to tune in on Sunday to witness the most dramatic week in MKR history.

