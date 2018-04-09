Model pulled over by police for 'indecent' swimsuit

News

Meet the woman with China's 'best booty'
Maggie Parker
Yahoo7 Be /

Most beach-side holidays see you zipping around in swimmers and not much else, but a woman was reportedly given a warning by cops to cover up for wearing an 'indecent' swimsuit while in public in the Philippines.

Kinsey Golden was riding on the back of a Vespa, with her boyfriend Trav Springer driving, in the city of Bohol when the pair were pulled over by the police.

The LA Instagram model was wearing a white one-piece swimsuit with a revealing bottom cut with an off-the-shoulder eyelet silhouette.

Kinsey Golden Instagram

Kinsey's white one-piece didn't go down well with local police. Photo: Instagram/kinseygolden

“Cops were seen pulling her over and ordering her to cover up her bare buttοcks with a sarong,” The Sun reported.

Trav wasn’t wearing a shirt and neither had on helmets, with cops apparently asking the tourists to cover up and telling them they could incur fines for improper headgear.

Kinsey was then seen wrapping a sarong around her waist to comply with law enforcement, while Trav strapped on a helmet.

“Then ever so kindly told us to please cover up, and we did immediately,” said Trav, 21. “They let us go shortly after without any problems.”

The couple actually had no idea they were breaking any rules or offending locals.

Kinsey Golden swimsuits

Kinsey was forced to put a sarong on after the police encounter. Photo: Instagram/kinseygolden

“We didn’t know the seriousness of being in swimming attire on a motorcycle, and we would like to apologise to anyone who we offended,” he added. “Thank you to the police officers for keeping us safe, and explaining to us ever so kindly to cover up.”

While the Philippines isn’t a country that comes to mind when thinking about dressing conservatively, it should be.

Kinsey Golden bikini shamed

The couple have since apologised for their attire. Photo: Instagram/kinseygolden

“The Philippines tends to be a bit more conservative than the United States," reports USA Today. "Avoid shorts, mini-skirts, mid-riff shirts or tube tops. Pack sundresses, lightweight pants, T-shirts, comfortable blouses, polo shirts and jeans.”

This is a common suggestion among Muslim countries. Last summer, a young woman was arrested in Saudi Arabia for wearing a crop top and miniskirt.

Melania Trump was criticised last year for showing her legs in the very strict country.

Melania Trump

Melania's bare legs came under fire during a trip to the UAE. Photo: Getty

Over the summer, Saudi Arabian Airlines made headlines by asking passengers to refrain from wearing anything that could cause discomfort or offense to other passengers. For women, that meant covering their legs or arms and ditching thin or tight clothing. Two popular family beaches in Dubai require women to “wear respectful swimwear” and “be fully covered.”

But this doesn’t only apply in the Middle East. Women are also punished in the US for showing skin.

Tori Jenkins was kicked out of her complex's pool because of these swimmers. Photo: Facebook

Tori Jenkins was accused of dressing inappropriately at her apartment complex’s pool in Tennessee. Wearing a one-piece, she was reportedly asked to either change into something with fuller coverage, cover up with shorts, or leave the pool that they paid a “$390 fee to maintain” on top of a monthly rent of nearly $1,300, not including utilities.

Former cheerleader for the New Orleans Saints’ Saintsations Bailey Davis was fired after three seasons with the squad for posting a photo of herself in a lace sheer leotard on Instagram. Bailey claimes that the post did not violate her code of conduct.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

