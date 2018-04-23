Liz Hurley shares raunchy lingerie snap

She’s notorious for sharing epic bikini snaps, and Elizabeth Hurley has proved they’re not the only smoking hot selfies she has in her repertoire.

The 52-year-old star is back at work on the set of her show The Royals, and decided to give her fans a little behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

Wearing nothing but a white lace underwear set, Liz, who is mum to 16-year-old son Damian, looked serious as she posed next to cameras on set.

Liz swapped bikinis for lingerie for her latest social media snap. Photo: Instagram/elizabethhurley1 More

“Coming up this weekend- ep 7 of #season4,” the mum captioned her snap.

Liz’s latest racy snap comes following reports her teenage son is becoming ‘embarrassed’ at her oversharing on social media.

With the former model admitting Damian sometimes takes some of her bikini snaps, insiders say it’s all becoming a bit too much for him.

“Damian’s starting to get a lot of ribbing from friends,” a source told Heat magazine.

“He’s at the age where everything his mum does is embarrassing, and he just can’t understand why she can’t cover up a bit more.”

Liz even shared a snap of her wearing a French maid's outfit as she sat alongside her son and Joan Collins. Photo: Instagram/elizabethhurley1 More

However, if he thought his actress mum was going to change her behavior online, he will be sorely mistaken, as Liz has apparently told Damian she’s ‘extremely proud’ of how she looks.

“She told Damian if he didn’t stop complaining she would start wearing a nun’s habit to his parents’ evenings,” the source said.

