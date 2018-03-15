News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Simone Callahan is now a yoga teacher

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Simone Callahan seems to have found a new passion in life and that's yoga.

Baby Climbs On Mom Performing Yoga Pose
0:24

Baby Climbs On Mom Performing Yoga Pose
Guy Tries to Balance on Ball
0:11

Guy Tries to Balance on Ball
What's The Big Deal About Yoga Pants?
1:48

What's The Big Deal About Yoga Pants?
Nutty professor makes fun chair ride for his kids from mobility scooter
4:10

Nutty professor makes fun chair ride for his kids from mobility scooter
Yoga Instructors Do Acroyoga Session
3:17

Yoga Instructors Do Acroyoga Session
Carrie Underwood's Son, 2, Is The Cutest Yoga Partner: Watch Them Downward Dog
0:53

Carrie Underwood's Son, 2, Is The Cutest Yoga Partner: Watch Them Downward Dog
Vlogger's Video Gets A Massive Hit &amp; Can't Keep Up With Faster Car
1:48

Vlogger's Video Gets A Massive Hit & Can't Keep Up With Faster Car
Yoga for Strength with Eddie George - Balance & Stability
1:50

Yoga for Strength with Eddie George - Balance & Stability
Moms, Dads... What's Your Parenting Style?
2:14

Moms, Dads... What's Your Parenting Style?
Teacher Dyes Hair for Amazing Cause
1:55

Teacher Dyes Hair for Amazing Cause
Glassmakers Teach Veterans the art of "Glassblowing"
1:00

Glassmakers Teach Veterans the art of "Glassblowing"
Getting Trapped In A Snowstorm Can Be Fun... Right?

Getting Trapped In A Snowstorm Can Be Fun... Right?
 

Since the beginning of 2018, the 47-year-old has avidly been showing off her flexible side, posting a series of videos of her yoga poses to Instagram.

We're jealous, she makes it look so easy.

Simone Callahan yoga Instagram

Simone Callahan regularly shows off her epic yoga moves on social media. Source: Instagram / simonecallahan

It appears while her ex-husband Shane Warne has been liking the Instagram posts of MAFS star Davina Rankin and his ex-fiancée Liz Hurley, he's failed to take notice of Simone's epic yoga poses.

The certified yoga teacher posts videos of her moves everyday on Instagram captioned with inspirational quotes.

Simone Callahan Yoga

The certified yoga teacher posts videos of her moves everyday on Instagram captioned with inspirational quotes. Source: Instagram / simonecallahan

Simone and Shane were previously married but the couple eventually split in 2010.

Simone and Shane were previously married but the couple eventually split in 2010. They are pictured here just before they split. Source: Getty

They have three children together, Brooke, Summer and Jackson.

After their split Shane moved on with Liz Hurley, announcing their engagement in late 2011, but the pair split in December 2013.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top