Simone Callahan is now a yoga teacher

Simone Callahan seems to have found a new passion in life and that's yoga.

Since the beginning of 2018, the 47-year-old has avidly been showing off her flexible side, posting a series of videos of her yoga poses to Instagram.

We're jealous, she makes it look so easy.

It appears while her ex-husband Shane Warne has been liking the Instagram posts of MAFS star Davina Rankin and his ex-fiancée Liz Hurley, he's failed to take notice of Simone's epic yoga poses.

The certified yoga teacher posts videos of her moves everyday on Instagram captioned with inspirational quotes.

Simone and Shane were previously married but the couple eventually split in 2010.

They have three children together, Brooke, Summer and Jackson.

After their split Shane moved on with Liz Hurley, announcing their engagement in late 2011, but the pair split in December 2013.

