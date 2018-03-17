Exclusive: Apollo Jackson on potential same-sex Bachelor series

News

With the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise fast approaching and that kiss between Megan Marx and Elora Murger in the new trailer, it's opened up discussion for a potential same-sex Bachelor series and contestant Apollo Jackson is all for it.

While chatting exclusively with Be, the new ambassador for menswear brand Johnny Bigg shared his thoughts on a same-sex dating show as part of the Bachelor* *franchise.

"Look, I've always been a big believer in marriage equality and at the end of the day love is love," Apollo said.

Apollo Jackson Bachelor

Apollo Jackson has shared his thoughts on a same-sex Bachelor series. Source: Ten

Bachelor In Paradise cast members Megan Marx and Elora Murger share a kiss in the new promo. Source: Media Mode

The 25-year-old went onto explain he supports 'any form of love'.

"I'm always one to support and celebrate any form of love," he explained. "Whether it's a man and woman, man and man, woman and woman, I think everyone deserves the right to be able to get married and acknowledge their love between each other."

The footage is dark, but you can definitely see Megan Marx and Elora Murger making out in the latest Bachelor in Paradise promo. Source: Ten

As to whether he finds love on the show, Apollo remained coy and admitted the Bachelor In Paradise experience was 'different' to The Bachelorette.

Different as in you've found the girl of your dreams, Apollo?

"It was more of a relaxed vibe," he said. "It was a good experience especially being in such a nice location."

Apollo isn't just focusing on reality television, he's hoping to branch out into more acting roles, continue with his work as a magician and has an album coming out soon.

Apollo is the new ambassador for the Autumn/Winter 2018 season for Johnny Bigg. Source: Johnny Bigg

He's also excited about his new ambassador role for the Autumn/Winter 2018 season for Johnny Bigg.

"Being a bigger dude growing up it was always hard to find nice clothes and Johnny Bigg caters to that in a way that is really stylish," he said.

We look forward to seeing all his dapper looks on Bachelor In Paradise.

