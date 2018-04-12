News

Another woman linked to Tristan Thompson claims she's 'pregnant'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Khloé Kardashian is due to give birth any day now to her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but footage has recently emerged of the NBA star kissing another woman.

To add more fuel to the fire, another woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram, has come forward claiming she has had sexual relations with Tristan.

She released a video of two people having sex, alleging it's the basketball player and herself, TMZ reports.

Khloe Kardashian Baby bump Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is due to give birth any day now to her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but footage has recently emerged of the NBA star kissing another woman. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

Ms. Stephaniee also posted a number of Instagram stories of alleged texts between the pair.

"I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off," Tristan apparently messaged to the woman.

ms.stephaniee_

To add more fuel to the fire, another woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram, has come forward claiming she has had sexual relations with Tristan. She has also claimed she's pregnant. Source: Instagram / ms.stephaniee_

The woman also made another shocking announcement, according to a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail stating, "I'm pregnant too since everything out here".

However, TMZ has reported Ms. Stephaniee may have never had anything to do with Tristan and was "merely trolling" the 27-year-old.

Khloe Kardashian white dress pregnant

Khloe is currently nine months pregnant. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

She has now put her Instagram on private and insisted on her bio she "will not be taking anymore interviews from the media".

Footage emerged on Wednesday of Khloé's baby daddy kissing another woman.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the 27-year-old basketballer getting up close and personal with two women, which is claimed to have been filmed back on October 7, when Khloe would've already been quite a few weeks into her pregnancy.

tristan thompson cheating khloe

While Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome her first child, footage of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheating on her has emerged. Source: TMZ

In the clip, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

Tristan was also spotted in New York City over the weekend entering a hotel with a woman now identified as Lani Blair, in footage published by The Shade Room.

Neither Khloé or Tristan have publicly addressed the allegations.

