Jesinta Franklin praises Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death
Jesinta Franklin lends support to Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death

MAFS' Dean shares unseen footage after Davina 'affair'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The whole Davina Rankin and Dean Wells affair was the most captivating storyline of Married At First Sight ever, and now the self-labelled alpha male has released some unseen footage during that time.

In a #ThrowbackThursday post on Instagram, the 39-year-old posted a video of "when the whole Davina scandal was going down".

Dean had just come back from meeting Davina and admits how "nuts" he felt.

Davina Rankin Dean Wells affair

The whole Davina Rankin and Dean Wells affair was the most captivating storyline of Married At First Sight ever, and now the self-labelled alpha male has released some unseen footage during that time. Source: Nine

"This is nuts," he says in the video. "Just finished talking with Davina for the first time. There's so much stuff going through my head right now."

He also admits he feels like he "should tell Tracey" he met with Davina, but finishes the video with a big sigh of uncertainty.

Dean Wells unseen video

Dean shares his feelings having just met with Davina in the unseen video. Source: Instagram / deanwells

"I still feel bad for doing this to Ryan and Tracey but I learnt a lot," he says elaborating further in the caption of the Instagram post.

Dean insisted to his followers he is now "OK" after a "tough time".

Tracey eventually dumped Dean. Source: Nine

Despite Dean confessing his love for wife Tracey on the finale of the show, she chose to dump him, eventually moving on with Sean Thomsen who was originally paired with Blair Rachael.

There's only one thing to say: Karma.

