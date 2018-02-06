Prince Harry and Meghan’s secret code revealed

It was the relationship we all knew was happening but never saw enough evidence of, and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secret code while they were dating has been revealed.

The couple, who claim they never spent more than two weeks apart while the Suits star was filming in Toronto and the royal was based in London, had a hidden way of referring to each other when around their inner circle.

Managing to keep their relationship fairly under wraps until they announced their engagement last November, Meghan’s Suits co-star claims it was an open secret on set when the brunette would jet off to see her boyfriend.

“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really,” Meghan’s onscreen dad, Wendell Pierce revealed on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show Harry.

“You know, ‘How you doing?” ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever.’”

After over a year of keeping their relationship on the down-low, Meghan finally ended her stint on the successful TV show last November.

Shortly afterwards, she and Harry announced their engagement, with the couple set to tie the knot on May 19.

However Wendell claims there’s no bad blood between the actress and her co-stars after she chose love instead of her career, sharing a sweet moment with the bride-to-be before she left.

“It was just she and I in the room and I said, ‘I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father’,” he said.

